Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $120.22

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $110.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,802,000 after acquiring an additional 127,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Allegion by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,038,000 after purchasing an additional 227,955 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Allegion by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,469,000 after purchasing an additional 223,117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,714,000 after purchasing an additional 109,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,055,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

