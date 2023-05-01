Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $2.37 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.