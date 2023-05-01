Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.
Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion.
Fortis Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$59.49 on Monday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$65.26. The company has a market cap of C$28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.17.
Fortis Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.96.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.
Featured Stories
