Colliers International Group (CIGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Colliers International Group has set its FY23 guidance at $7.50-8.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $133.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIGI. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,510,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,951,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,723,000 after buying an additional 200,792 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

