Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

NYSE EQC opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $4.25 per share. This represents a yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 38.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 49.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

