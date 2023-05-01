Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Equity Commonwealth Price Performance
NYSE EQC opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.20.
Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $4.25 per share. This represents a yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
