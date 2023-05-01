CVS Health (CVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. CVS Health has set its FY23 guidance at $8.70 to $8.90 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CVS Health Stock Performance
Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $80,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.