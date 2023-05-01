Adient (ADNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Adient to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Adient has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADNT opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 2.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,589,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 702,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2,233.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 517,811 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $16,897,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

