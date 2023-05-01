Barrick Gold (GOLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLD. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

