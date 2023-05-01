Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HSKA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Heska stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $121.39.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heska will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,913,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heska by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Heska by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

