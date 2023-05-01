StockNews.com Downgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Buy

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $1,492,500 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,524,000 after buying an additional 294,917 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

