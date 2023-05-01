Parsons (PSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parsons has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Parsons Price Performance
Shares of PSN stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsons has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.
Parsons Company Profile
Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.
