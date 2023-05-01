Barrick Gold (ABX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX opened at C$25.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.49. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$29.90. The stock has a market cap of C$45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.40.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

