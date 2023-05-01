SunPower (SPWR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunPower Stock Down 0.7 %

SPWR stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

