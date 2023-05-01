Innospec (IOSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Innospec to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Innospec Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $101.63 on Monday. Innospec has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
