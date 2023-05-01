Innospec (IOSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Innospec to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Innospec Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $101.63 on Monday. Innospec has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

In other Innospec news, SVP Corbin Barnes bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $685,579.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corbin Barnes bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.75 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,559 shares of company stock worth $272,529 and sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

