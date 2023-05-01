Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Builders FirstSource has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $94.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $96.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,937.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Read More

