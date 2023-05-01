APA (APA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect APA to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect APA to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APA Stock Up 3.3 %

APA opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. APA has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53.

APA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in APA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

