Root (ROOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.73) per share for the quarter.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($4.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.29) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Root had a negative net margin of 92.86% and a negative return on equity of 78.82%. On average, analysts expect Root to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Root Stock Up 2.1 %

Root stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Root has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $36.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Root

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROOT. Barclays reduced their target price on Root from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Root from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Root from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Root from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Root by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Articles

