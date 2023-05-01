EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 309.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.