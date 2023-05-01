SilverBow Resources (SBOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $5.23. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 65.70%. The company had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.77 million. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $23.85 on Monday. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $539.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 815.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

