Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.34.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

