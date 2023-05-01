Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.
Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:VIV opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,936,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after buying an additional 5,138,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3,266.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 1,020,351 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
