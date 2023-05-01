PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTC. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.09.

PTC Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $125.79 on Friday. PTC has a 1-year low of $97.97 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,579 shares of company stock worth $58,570,484 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

