MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.36.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

MKSI stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $126.49.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.