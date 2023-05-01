FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.00.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.28.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.72%.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,819,949.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 14.2% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 20.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

