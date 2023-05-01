Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

FULT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulton Financial news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 347.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also

