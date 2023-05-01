JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JAKK. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.03). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

