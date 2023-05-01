Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $128,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $51,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 142,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

(Get Rating)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.