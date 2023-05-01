Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $13.07 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $412.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 652,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

