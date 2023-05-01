Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

