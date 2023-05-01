Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $287.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 351.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.