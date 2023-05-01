Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDPGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

