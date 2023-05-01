China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Stock Performance
CYD opened at $7.72 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.