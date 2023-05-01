China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

CYD opened at $7.72 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in China Yuchai International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

