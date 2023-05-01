Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 39.60%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

