CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

NYSE CACI opened at $313.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International has a 52-week low of $245.32 and a 52-week high of $319.33.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CACI International by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

