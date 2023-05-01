Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.16. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

