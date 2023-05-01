Analyzing BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million N/A $2.24 million N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital $1.37 billion 11.57 -$9.29 million ($0.03) -375.33

BKF Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Owl Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 73.68% 33.23% 27.35% Blue Owl Capital -0.68% 13.14% 8.62%

Risk & Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BKF Capital Group and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital 0 4 3 0 2.43

Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $15.32, indicating a potential upside of 36.07%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats BKF Capital Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses. It also provides investment banking services, such as m&a advisory and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

