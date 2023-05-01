Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Head to Head Survey

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) and Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Prologis has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestin Realty Mortgage I has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Prologis alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Vestin Realty Mortgage I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $5.97 billion 19.36 $3.36 billion $3.31 37.84 Vestin Realty Mortgage I $2.44 million 0.90 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Prologis and Vestin Realty Mortgage I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Prologis and Vestin Realty Mortgage I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 2 17 1 2.95 Vestin Realty Mortgage I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prologis presently has a consensus target price of $143.90, indicating a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Prologis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prologis is more favorable than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Vestin Realty Mortgage I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 41.06% 5.53% 3.61% Vestin Realty Mortgage I N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Prologis beats Vestin Realty Mortgage I on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc. engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities. The company was founded by Hamid R. Moghadam in 1991 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage I

(Get Rating)

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages in the United States. It also invests in, acquires, manages, or sells real properties. The company was formerly known as Vestin Fund I, LLC. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.