Analyzing Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) and HPIL (OTCMKTS:HPIL)

HPIL (OTCMKTS:HPIL – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

HPIL has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.8% of HPIL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HPIL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $46.55 million 0.70 -$33.78 million N/A N/A

This table compares HPIL and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HPIL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Profitability

This table compares HPIL and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HPIL N/A N/A N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -72.56% -47.15% -35.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HPIL and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HPIL 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,257.38%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than HPIL.

Summary

HPIL beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HPIL

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

