Critical Comparison: SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) & Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ)

Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ – Get Rating) and SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of SKYX Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Xenonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of SKYX Platforms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xenonics and SKYX Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenonics N/A N/A N/A SKYX Platforms -84,600.00% -209.02% -71.71%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Xenonics has a beta of 8.77, suggesting that its share price is 777% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SKYX Platforms has a beta of -2474.21, suggesting that its share price is 247,521% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Xenonics and SKYX Platforms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SKYX Platforms $30,000.00 10,556.24 -$27.07 million ($0.48) -7.94

Xenonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SKYX Platforms.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xenonics and SKYX Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenonics 0 0 0 0 N/A SKYX Platforms 0 0 1 0 3.00

SKYX Platforms has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 293.70%. Given SKYX Platforms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SKYX Platforms is more favorable than Xenonics.

Summary

SKYX Platforms beats Xenonics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenonics

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of portable illumination products and low light viewing systems. The firm markets illumination products under the NightHunter brand name and night vision under the SuperVision brand. The NightHunter series of products is produced in a variety of configurations to suit specific customer needs. These include compact hand-held systems for foot-borne personnel and stabilized systems for airborne, vehicular and shipboard use. The company was founded in July 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. engages in the development of connected devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. It develops proprietary technology in the installation of electronics. The firm’s first patented technology is the Power-Plug, which is designed for “plug and play“ installation of weight bearing electronics such as light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrical products into ceiling electrical outlet boxes. The company also offers the following products: Sky Plug & Receptacle, SkyHome Application, Sky Smart Plug & Receptacle, Sky Smart Plug and Play Ceiling Fans, Sky Smart Plug and Play Lighting, and Sky All-In-One Smart Platform. These products can be linked to the SkyHome Application that works with both iPhones and Android phones which can control features and specifications to include scheduling, voice control, safety and security features, lifestyle features, sound, lights, dimming, and emergency back-up battery through WIFI and BLE. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

