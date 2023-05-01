Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $86.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %

APH stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.