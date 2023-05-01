Analysts Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Target Price at $12.43

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.3 %

GT stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17,400,000.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.5% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 721.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,021 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 341,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

