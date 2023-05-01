Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Price Performance
Meihua International Medical Technologies stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.55.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meihua International Medical Technologies (MHUA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.