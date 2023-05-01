Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Meihua International Medical Technologies stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

