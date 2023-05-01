Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $10.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

MESO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Mesoblast Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MESO stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,068.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

