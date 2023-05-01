MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at MidCap Financial Investment

Several research analysts have commented on MFIC shares. TheStreet lowered MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other MidCap Financial Investment news, CEO Tanner Powell sold 8,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $100,068.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,606 shares in the company, valued at $648,096.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

