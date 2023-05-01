Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.95-$7.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $6.95-7.15 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $138.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.37. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

