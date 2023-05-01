Wingstop (WING) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $200.11 on Monday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $205.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.58.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also

