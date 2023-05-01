SiTime (SITM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiTime Price Performance

SITM opened at $108.47 on Monday. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $234.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $542,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $132,538.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,934,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,491 shares of company stock valued at $41,485,597 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SiTime by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

