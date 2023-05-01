DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.80-$2.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.80-2.00 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $41.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.