Exelon (EXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Exelon to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY23 guidance at $2.30 to $2.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.30-$2.42 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exelon Trading Down 0.8 %

Exelon stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $264,477,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exelon by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,977,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,088,000 after acquiring an additional 973,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 23.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,007,000 after acquiring an additional 579,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

