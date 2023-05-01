Sunrun (RUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Sunrun

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $52,852.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunrun by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

